Leeds United youngster's loan extended after high-scoring start
The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international has been on loan at the Derbyshire club since October, scoring four goals and making another two in seven appearances.
The highlights was a hat-trick in Buxton's 3-2 win at Scunthorpe United.
Coleman has been involved in five wins which have pushed Buxton up to sixth in the table, four points behind leaders Chorley.
So it can be no surprise that John McGrath's side were keen to extend the loan, or that Leeds were happy to oblige.
Now 20, Coleman made a substitute appearance for Leeds' under-21s in the Football League Trophy at Bolton Wanderers two years ago.
Buxton play Farsley Celtic on December 14. The West Yorkshire side are technically the hosts but are ground-sharing with Buxton at present.
