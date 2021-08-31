Leeds United youngsters Robbie Gotts, Jordan Stevens and Bryce Hosannah leave on free transfers

DEPARTURE: Jordan Stevens playing for Leeds United against Arsenal in the FA Cup

Midfielder Gotts and winger Stevens both joined League Two Barrow on free transfers.

Gotts made his senior debut at Arsenal in the FA Cup in 2019-20, a game Stevens also played in, but only made two further appearances before loans at Lincoln City and Salford City.

Winger Stevens spent the second half of last season on loan at Bradford City but was only able to make one League Two start. He went on trial at their League Two neighbours Harrogate Town in the summer, but failed to win a contract.

The 21-year-old made six first-team appearances, all from the bench, in all competitions for Leeds after joining from Forest Green Rovers in 2018.

Earlier in the day Bryce Hosannah, who was also on loan at Valley Parade last season, joined Wrexham on a free transfer. The right-back joined for the full season but a troublesome groin problem limited him to eight League Two appearances.

Winger Helder Costa is also expected to leave, for Valencia, after the signing of fellow winger Dan James.