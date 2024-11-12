Leeds United youngster's second international call-up is a real step up in football education

A little over a week after making his Leeds United debut, midfielder Charlie Crew has been called into the Wales squad for games which could see them promoted to the top tier of the Nations League.

Crew made his Wales debut in May, shortly before turning 18, but Nations League games in Turkey and at home to Iceland are another level altogether from a substitute appearance in a friendly against Gibraltar.

If Craig Bellamy's side can beat the group leaders on Saturday, then victory over Iceland the following Tuesday will secure their promotion to group A of the Nations League.

They have, though, been hit by injuries, most notably to Crew's club captain Ethan Ampadu and Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore.

As a result of the withdrawals, Crew has been added to the original squad, which includes Joe Rodon, Dan James and Karl Darlow of Leeds, Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies and Nantes winger Sorba Thomas, who is on loan from Huddersfield Town.

Crew made his Leeds debut as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle the weekend before last, along with winger Sam Chambers, his team-mate in last season's Youth Cup final.

"Charlie Crew and Sam Chambers are two of our own and it's good to have two really young lads who were pretty nervous.," said Farke.

"But's not a gift for them, they're growing from week to week. We never give gifts away, they have to earn this in training and also with their behaviour. It was well deserved."