Farrell scored 71 league goals across a career also taking in Rushden and Diamonds, Exeter and a host of non-league clubs after coming through Leeds’ youth system.

Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club’s website: “I am so sorry to hear this news, Craig was such a likeable young man.

“I think we can all agree that 39 is such a young age. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this very sad time.”

Craig Farrell during his Whitby Town days

Manager Paul Simpson added: “I speak on behalf of everybody at the club when I say that our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Oxford, where Farrell spent time on loan in 2009, tweeted: “We are saddened to learn of the death of our former striker Craig Farrell, aged 39. Our thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends.”