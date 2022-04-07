The Whites turned an operating profit of £5.5m for the Covid-19-hit 2020-21 campaign. They also had £29m in the bank, with £209m of liabilities.

It is the first time since 2017 they have recorded a profit.

PROFIT: Despite all the problems of Covid-19, Leeds made money on their return to the Premier League

With £21m of loan interest waived, the profit before tax was £25.9m. Turnover increased from £54m to £171m, and gross profit leapt from £40m to £156m.

Leeds were the 16th club to release their financial figures for the campaign - Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion - are still to report, but Sheffield United, who finished bottom of the table, were the only other side to make an operating profit during the campaign, of £9.5m.

Most of the season was played behind closed doors because of the pandemic, with Elland Road only hosting supporters for the final game of the season, at home to West Brom, which 8,000 were allowed to attend.

Leeds estimate Covid-19 cost them £23m. Those costs will continue into this season but at a lower level, with restrictions having eased over the course of the campaign.

They received Government grants of over £1m, although it is unclear if these were to cover the cost of furlough.

A £7m broadcast rebate from the Premier League for the disruption caused by the pandemic - which delayed the end of the 2019-20 season by two months - was accounted for in the previous results.

Leeds also had to adjust to life back in the Premier League after 16 years, with the upgrades that were needed to the squad, the facilities and the pay of existing players.

They were helped by £8m of loans being turned into shares during the season, and not having to pay rent on Elland Road during 33 months of Andrea Radrizzani’s ownership. They have now signed a lease agreement until 2032.

Comparisons with the previous season are not exact because that was a 13-month accounting period, as opposed to 11 months this, due largely to the pandemic but the patterns are clear.

The wage bill rose by £30m to £108m and bonuses of £35m were paid for avoiding relegation. That will rise to £48m if relegation is again avoided this season.

Leeds players earned an average of £55,000 a week.

In total, Leeds committed to £99m of transfers, though some of that is due to be paid in instalments with £85m outstanding including for previous deals. The cash spend was £63m.

Signings made during that period included Rodrigo, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Raphinha and a raft of under-23 players. The values of Raphinha, who is interesting Barcelona amongst others this summer, and youngster Joe Gelhardt, whose performances have hinted he is ready to become a first-team regular, in particular will have rocketed since.

Less than £2m came in for sales, and they are owed a further £2.6m.

Upgrades to Elland Road and the Thorp Arch training ground to meet Premier League requirements and, perhaps more challengingly, the exacting demands of then-coach Marcelo Bielsa, cost £5m.

Administrative expenses were £151m.

Most of the jump in income came from broadcast income, which was up 77 per cent. The Premier League's various television deals are the most lucrative in global domestic football.

They also way exceeded expectations by finishing ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.

Leeds borrowed £63m, and spent £14m repaying loans, and a share issue generated £23m courtesy of investors the San Francisco 49ers.

Merchandise sales grew by almost a third to £20.4m as supporters celebrated the team's return to the top division. Other commercial revenue increased by only 0.4 per cent because of the difficulties of the pandemic to £15m. This figure can be expected to be much higher next year.

The pay-offs for Marcelo Bielsa, sacked in February, and his coaching staff, will be a big extra expenditure, however.

The broadcast revenue figures in particular show the importance of retaining their Premier League status this season, which was behind Bielsa's unpopular dismissal. That is not yet guaranteed but seven points from the previous three games have improved their chances significantly.

Since that initial splurge of post-promotion transfer activity, the squad has suffered from under-investment, and from Bielsa's insistence of a squad of just 18 senior players. In fairness to Bielsa, his policy allowed Leeds to concentrate their signings on quality which was behind their ninth-place finish, but the lack of quantity has caught up with them this season.

With a new coach in Jesse Marsch and a Premier League rule change allowing clubs to make five substitutions next season, there will surely be a drive to increase the size of the squad and this season's league finish will demand more quality too, so there will be financial challenges to fund that.

They will also be keen to retain the services of the in-demand Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips if at all possible. That will no doubt require improved contracts if they can, or bring in big transfer revenue if they cannot.