Elland Road, home of Leeds United.

Their first away game will see Jesse Marsch's side visit Southampton on August 13 in an opening month which also sees them host Chelsea and Everton.

Leeds visit Old Trafford to face Manchester United on September 17 with the reverse fixture scheduled for February 11 at Elland Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United head to Anfield on October 29 and welcome the Reds in late season on April 15.

Leeds's first game after the World Cup break is a juicy one at home to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Boxing Day. They visit City on April 6.

United's final game of the season is at home to Spurs on May 28.

In addition to the near month-long break for the FIFA World Cup between November 14 and December 18, there will be two international breaks from September 19-27 and March 20-28..

A total of 16 Premier League matchdays will be played before the World Cup break and the remaining 22 following the World Cup.

In order to squeeze in 16 Premier League matchdays before the World Cup, a midweek in August and another on October 18/19 were the available slots.

Fixtures: August 6: Wolves H

13: Southampton A

20: Chelsea H

27: Brighton A

30: Everton H.

September 3: Brentford A

10: Nottingham Forest A

17: Man United A

October: 1: Aston Villa H

8: Crystal Palace A

15: Arsenal H

18: Leicester A

22: Fulham H

29: Liverpool A

November 5: Bournemouth H

12: Spurs A

December 26: Man City H

31: Newcastle A

January 2: West Ham H

14: Aston Villa A

21: Brentford H

February 4: Nottingham Forest A

11: Man United H

18: Everton A

25: Southampton H

March 4: Chelsea A

11: Brighton H

18: Wolves A

April 1: Arsenal A

8: West Ham H

15: Liverpool H

22: Fulham A

25: Leicester H

29: Bournemouth A

May 6: Man City A

13: Newcastle H

20: West Ham A