In the battle at the bottom, Leeds United and Leicester City shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, Nottingham Forest eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Brighton while on Thursday night Bournemouth took a significant step towards Premier League survival with a precious 1-0 win which pushed south-coast rivals Southampton closer to relegation.
Also on Thursday night, Newcastle continued cantering towards a return to the Champions League after a 4-1 win at Goodison Park made a demoralised Everton’s task of escaping relegation all the more difficult.
It has led to a new predicted final Premier League table by data experts FiveThirtyEight.comwho simulate thousands of results.
Predicted final Premier League table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|C
|1
|Manchester City
|38
|+64
|89
|2
|Arsenal
|38
|+44
|84
|3
|Newcastle United
|38
|+36
|73
|4
|Manchester United
|38
|+12
|72
|5
|Liverpool
|38
|+29
|65
|6
|Brighton
|38
|+18
|62
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|38
|+6
|60
|8
|Aston Villa
|38
|+4
|60
|9
|Brentford
|38
|+6
|53
|10
|Fulham
|38
|-3
|51
|11
|Chelsea
|38
|-6
|47
|12
|Crystal Palace
|38
|-10
|45
|13
|Wolves
|38
|-18
|42
|14
|West Ham United
|38
|-11
|41
|15
|Bournemouth
|38
|-33
|41
|16
|Leicester City
|38
|-14
|35
|17
|Leeds United
|38
|-25
|35
|R
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|-35
|34
|R
|19
|Everton
|38
|-29
|32
|R
|20
|Southampton
|38
|-34
|28