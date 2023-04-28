All Sections
Leeds United's alarming new predicted finishing position: Which of the Whites, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City go down and will Arsenal win the title

Another week goes by without a victory for Leeds United in the battle against the drop, while Manchester City thrash Arsenal in the battle of the top two. What does that do for the predicted final Premier League table.

By Nick Westby
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST

In the battle at the bottom, Leeds United and Leicester City shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Nottingham Forest eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Brighton while on Thursday night Bournemouth took a significant step towards Premier League survival with a precious 1-0 win which pushed south-coast rivals Southampton closer to relegation.

Also on Thursday night, Newcastle continued cantering towards a return to the Champions League after a 4-1 win at Goodison Park made a demoralised Everton’s task of escaping relegation all the more difficult.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford reacts after missing a late chance against Leicester City (Picture:Jonathan Gawthorpe)
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford reacts after missing a late chance against Leicester City (Picture:Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It has led to a new predicted final Premier League table by data experts FiveThirtyEight.comwho simulate thousands of results.

Predicted final Premier League table

Pos Team P GD Pts
C 1 Manchester City 38 +64 89
2 Arsenal 38 +44 84
3 Newcastle United 38 +36 73
4 Manchester United 38 +12 72
5 Liverpool 38 +29 65
6 Brighton 38 +18 62
7 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +6 60
8 Aston Villa 38 +4 60
9 Brentford 38 +6 53
10 Fulham 38 -3 51
11 Chelsea 38 -6 47
12 Crystal Palace 38 -10 45
13 Wolves 38 -18 42
14 West Ham United 38 -11 41
15 Bournemouth 38 -33 41
16 Leicester City 38 -14 35
17 Leeds United 38 -25 35
R 18 Nottingham Forest 38 -35 34
R 19 Everton 38 -29 32
R 20 Southampton 38 -34 28
Marcus Tavernier of AFC Bournemouth celebrates with team-mates after scoring the only goal to beat relegation rivals Southampton (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)
Marcus Tavernier of AFC Bournemouth celebrates with team-mates after scoring the only goal to beat relegation rivals Southampton (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)
