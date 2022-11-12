Illan Meslier – impeded for the first two goals but might have done better with the second 6

Robin Koch – some good moments defensively but beaten too easily in the build-up to the winner 6

CALM HEAD: Rodrigo puts Leeds United 2-1 up at Tottenham Hotspur

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Cooper – played an important part in Rodrigo's second goal 6

Pascal Struijk – given a hard time by the excellent Dejan Kulesevski 6

Marc Roca – good pass to release Rodrigo for the third goal but substituted straight after 6

Tyler Adams – two clumsy tackles saw him pick up a red card which will stop him facing Manchester City 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilfried Gnonto – took a kick early on and did not look himself after that 5

Brenden Aaronson – clever and inventive whenever he got on the ball, he was Leeds's best player 8

Crysencio Summerville – caused problems when he ran at the defence and scored his fourth goal in as many games 8

Rodrigo – two cool finishes to take him to nine for the season 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes:

Sam Greenwood (for Gnonto, 46) – hit a dangerously-placed free-kick over 5

Luke Ayling (for Roca, 75) – not his fault, but his introduction may have unsettled Leeds 5

Joe Gelhardt (for Rodrigo, 89) – N/A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mateo Joseph (for Kristensen, 89) – N/A