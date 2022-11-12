Leeds United's attacking players score highly in player ratings as Whites come out second-best in seven-goal thriller at Tottenham Hotspur
When a game finishes 4-3, it is no surprise the star performers are attacking players.
Goalscorers Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville were excellent for Leeds United, and Brendan Aaronson even better, but they could not stop the Whites suffering defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.
Illan Meslier – impeded for the first two goals but might have done better with the second 6
Robin Koch – some good moments defensively but beaten too easily in the build-up to the winner 6
Liam Cooper – played an important part in Rodrigo's second goal 6
Pascal Struijk – given a hard time by the excellent Dejan Kulesevski 6
Marc Roca – good pass to release Rodrigo for the third goal but substituted straight after 6
Tyler Adams – two clumsy tackles saw him pick up a red card which will stop him facing Manchester City 4
Wilfried Gnonto – took a kick early on and did not look himself after that 5
Brenden Aaronson – clever and inventive whenever he got on the ball, he was Leeds's best player 8
Crysencio Summerville – caused problems when he ran at the defence and scored his fourth goal in as many games 8
Rodrigo – two cool finishes to take him to nine for the season 8
Substitutes:
Sam Greenwood (for Gnonto, 46) – hit a dangerously-placed free-kick over 5
Luke Ayling (for Roca, 75) – not his fault, but his introduction may have unsettled Leeds 5
Joe Gelhardt (for Rodrigo, 89) – N/A
Mateo Joseph (for Kristensen, 89) – N/A
Not used: Firpo, Llorente, Perkins, Gyabi, Robles.