Leeds United's Brendan Aaronson shows no World Cup hangover after returning with 'very high intensity'

Leeds United's Brendan Aaronson was entitled to be a bit down in the dumps after the World Cup.

It was a decent tournament for the United States of America, qualifying from the only group where all four teams were ranked in FIFA's top 20, only to come up short against the Netherlands in the first knockout round.

But the strength of their midfield was such that Aaronson was unable to start any of the four matches, limited to just 105 minutes from the bench – plus the admittedly generous stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the 22-year-old has been grumpy about that, it has not shown at Thorp Arch, where he has returned to training with the vigour he showed before it after a few days off to recharge the batteries.

ENERGETIC: Brenden Aaronson showed no World Cup hangover in Leeds United's friendly against Monaco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed from RB Salzburg in the summer, Aaronson was one of Leeds’ star performers before the Premier League went on hold in mid-November, making his inability to break into the national XI all the more surprising for Whites fans. He contributed one league goals and an assist.

Aaronson excelled in last week's 4-2 friendly defeat to Monaco at Elland Road and seems certain to be in the Leeds XI for Wednesday's Premier League game against Manchester City, the Whites' first competitive match since the World Cup. His international captain Tyler Adams misses the match through suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a great boy," said assistant manager Rene Maric. "He's always training at a very, very high intensity.

"The numbers he produces in games, the physical output he produces in training are amazing and the same in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He adapted very quickly after not playing that much in the World Cup, then having a few days off.