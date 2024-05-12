Leeds United's clean sheet an important first step for Daniel Farke in play-off semi-final

A clean sheet was the priority for Daniel Farke on his return to Carrow Road, which is why he was as pleased as opposite number David Wagner with a 0-0 from the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

He was far less happy, though, to see what could have been the only goal chalked off when Georginio Rutter was ruled marginally offside in the build-up to Junior Firpo finding the net in the first half.

The Whites were not at their best going forward but after nine goals conceded in three games, a clean sheet was important to Farke.

"When you play a play-off semi-final with two legs an away draw and especially a clean sheet at a difficult ground like Carrow Road is always a good basement for the second leg at home," said the manager.

ANNOYED: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"I'm happy with the performance and also the result.

"The last games in the regular season were not that great in terms of results and we conceded a few too many goals after many clean sheets, especially in the away games.

"The longer the game went, the more control we had. We gained more confidence and especially in the second half we put more pressure on them, they defended really well and were well structured.

"It felt a bit like perhaps a goal was coming but you also have to make sure you're not over-motivated and your enthusiasm doesn't open up spaces for a counter-attack.”

After half an hour Rutter's touch took goalkeeper Angus Gunn out of the equation and allowed Firpo to find the net.

Sky produced a picture which suggested Rutter was marginally offside, whereas Farke saw a different one. The play-offs only use video assistant referees in the final.

Leeds also had penalty appeals waved away for a Borja Sainz foul on Willy Gnonto which was not given.

"During the game I was 100 per cent convinced it was a penalty, after watching it back the foul starts outside the box and in the box he touches the ball, so it was definitely a free-kick," admitted Farke.

"I'm still pretty annoyed with the offside situation. Someone told me Sky have showed a picture that proves it's offside, I can just recommend everyone should look at the scouting feed which has a fine, proper line and it's not offside.

"I feel we should go with the rule that when in doubt, you go in favour of the offensive team. This rule is not in place any more (and no longer applies to matches with VAR).

"Everyone speaks about what the final is worth so all the decisions have to be right.

"Perhaps he was a bit scared the whole stadium would be moaning if he gave offside. I expect myself and my players to be spot on with decisions and you have to do the same if you're an official."

Farke confirmed Gnonto's substitution was down to a combination of blood, bruising and a booking.

Wagner was also happy with 0-0, the result he started with when winning the 2017 play-offs with Huddersfield Town.

"I'm absolutely fine with the performance," he said. "I thought both teams neutralised each other because they defended well. We know these semi-finals are never decided in the first leg."