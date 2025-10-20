Daniel Farke admitted Leeds United were found wanting in both boxes at Burnley on Saturday, but refused to take it out on his players.

Lesley Ugochukwu put Burnley in front after Karl Darlow gave the ball away unnecessarily in the first half. Jack Harrison failed to closed down a Kyle Walker cross, and Anton Stach lost Ugochukwu from it.

Pascal Struijk gave the ball away in the second half and Luam Tchaouna capitalised with a brilliant strike from distance.

Brenden Aaronson and Harrison failed to take very good chances at 1-0 – Martin Dubravka touching the former's shot onto a post, the latter missing twice with volleys. Jayden Bogle also inexplicably cleared the crossbar from yards out at 2-0.

"There's also not really much to moan about in general," insisted Farke. "In terms of effectiveness, you have to say, they were the better side. This is what we have to add to our game."

Leeds have conceded the opening goal in seven of their nine matches in all competitions this season.

"We have to address it," acknowledged Farke. "We want to make sure we return to clean-sheet behaviour.

ON THE DEFENSIVE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke with his players at full-time (Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

"Our defending overall was good. We allowed one chance per half.

"We can come back and turn games but if you always have to climb a mountain, especially in an away game, it's difficult."

On the defensive unit, he added: "They played their part to be that dominant and not allow chances. Sometimes when you don't have a perfect result, everyone is crying for a change but we don't change just for the sake of it.

"It makes no sense when you go into the details of what the centre-backs, for example, have done so far during the season.

FALL GUY: Pascal Struijk (right) gave the ball away in the build-up to Burnley's second goal (Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire)

"Pascal, perhaps, could have won the header against Bournemouth and the deflected strike was a bit unlucky in the last game (there were two).

"The centre-backs have nothing to do with (Saturday’s first) goal. The second goal is a strike from 25 yards.

"If you change too much at centre-back, it's normally not a good sign. We won't rule it out but we won't change just for the sake of it."

Harrison and Aaronson were the starting wingers because Noah Okafor has an adductor injury, Willy Gnonto has had hernia surgery and Daniel James was only fit enough for the bench after ankle surgery.

"I don't expect that Jack starts his first game (in this season's Premier League) and cuts the league into pieces," commented Farke.

"Brenden should have scored, and Jack’s second half strikes were good situations to score.

"But I can't blame them too much.

"Brenden had a long flight and a quick turnaround after he played on Wednesday morning (for the USA against Australia in Denver).

"The effort was good, (the) workload was good. Effectiveness was missing.

"In the last three games, we have scored six goals. I wouldn't say it's a confidence problem.