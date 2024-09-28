Daniel Farke praised mature Leeds United after their comfortable 3-0 win at home to Coventry City.

The Whites never looked in danger of not beating the Sky Blues once Willy Gnonto put them ahead in the 16th minute. They utterly dominated possession for the first 50 minutes, punning the Sky Blues deep in their own half until Jayden Bogle scored his first goal for Leeds.

After that it was more about game management than hogging the ball but the hosts did that well too, and scored a third on the counter-attack through Joel Piroe.

Farke called it a "very good performance, a very mature performance, we were excellent in the first half, all over them.

"We didn't allow them to have one chance, our pressing and our counter-pressing was spot on, we were really good in possession and scored a fantastic team goal, created many chances. Yes, we could perhaps have buried the game in the first half but it was important to stay on it and start again on the front foot in the second half.

"Last season in the home game we were 1-0 up and finished the game 1-1 so we wanted to start the second half strongly. We did with an excellent second goal.

"We took the foot off the gas a bit after this in possession and could have done with a bit more possession and a bit more composure in possession.

"After the 2-0 I would say there were 25 minutes where we controlled everything against the ball and were really rock solid. Our decisions in possession were not that great in those moments.

"We could have dominated the game a bit more but I'm not too annoyed with this and I understand it because we had many important players out and many with light injury problems during the week on the pitch – Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo, then the injury of our club captain Ethan Ampadu and we have three games in six days so it was a bit understandable that we took the foot off the gas a bit and wanted to be rock solid.

"We still scored the third goal, a really good counter-attacking goal and I'm very pleased we were so rock solid against the ball and allowed a really dangerous side their first chance in the 93rd minute (from Brandon Thomas-Assante).

"Thank God Ilan Meslier was still awake. it made me realise he was on the pitch.

"It was a pretty mature performance at the end of not an easy week in terms of injuries."

Sometimes Leeds can be a bit laboured in possession, but it was not the case on Saturday.

"Against a deep-sitting side we wanted to move the ball quickly and keep the speed high in the game," explained Farke.

"It was also important after we lost the ball to show good reactions and to use counter-pressing to win it straight back and to use the ball to create chances pretty quickly.

"Overall in terms of our passing, the speed of the pass was pretty quick and more important very quick in the head. It felt like we had the solution for the next pass always in our head before the ball arrived.

"This is always crucial to open a pretty rock solid side. This is what they normally do against us."

Farke's opposite number, former Rotherham United, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town manager Mark Robins, said his side's lack of play in Leeds' half was not deliberate.

"It wasn't a gameplan for us to sit in front and not take part in the game but you've got to be better on the ball and more positive with it because when you play backwards you invite the press," he said. "There's a mentality of taking an easy option at the moment rather than the right option.

"We took far too long to have an effort on their goal, it was really disappointing."