Leeds United's Daniel Farke on the thinking behind match-winning substitutions which went 'against the tide'

Daniel Farke said he went "against the tide" with his Leeds United substitutes because he felt set-pieces would be crucial in the closing stages against Sunderland, and so it proved.

With his team chasing the game 1-0 down at home after 71 minutes, Farke's first change was to bring off his central midfielders and bring on midfielder Joe Rothwell and centre-back Pascal Struijk, with Ethan Ampadu moving forward.

Struijk scored twice, his winner in the sixth added minute, both from Rothwell deliveries, to secure a dramatic 2-1 win.

The first came direct from a free-kick delivery, the second a corner that was played back to Rothwell by Manor Solomon's shanked shot.

"Normally you bring your offensive players on," acknowledged Farke. "Today I took two central midfielders off and brought a central midfielder and a centre-back on.

"It was a bit against the tide but the feeling today was today we had to score out of a set-piece.

"I always back Joe Rothwell to be the best set-piece taker in our team and Pascal the best target in terms of scoring at a set piece.

"We're not the tallest side and the feeling was in the last 20 minutes perhaps we had to score out of these moments but I was also thinking to bring a centre-back on for a longer period of time to a game when you have to attack counter-attacks from (Wilson) Isidor was also a bit difficult.

CHANGES: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"It meant I had to take Ao Tanaka off who had an excellent game so it was a difficult decision.

"It's always about what you need in each period of the game and for the last 25 minutes we got the feeling we needed the skills of Joe and Pascal but it's not the idea of the manager which is important, it's always the execution."

Isidor gave Sunderland the lead with a counter-attack goal in the first half, holding off and rolling Ampadu, then shooting in off a post.

From there, Sunderland did a good job of limiting Leeds shots on target from open play, even though they controlled the game throughout.

ECSTACY: Leeds United players celebrate at the final whistle beating Sunderland 2-1 (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"When you look at the statistics we had nearly 70 per cent possession (65.8), 21 to six shots, 11 to nil corner kicks, it was a well-deserved win," argued Farke, with complete justification.

"But you face one of the best counter-attacking sides in the league and once they go in the lead with one situation we could have done a bit better (from) it's so complicated and difficult to turn this game against such a good side.

"They are well structured in their defending and you have to be patient to create, so to score with a set piece and turn the game with a set piece is important.

"Once a team is sitting that deep you can't expect to create 10 one-against-one situations or one perfect team goal after another like we did the last weeks. You have to fight to earn the right to score a goal.

"In the first haf we were sometimes a bit too nervous, I wanted to plant the belief and the calmness and confidence in the heads and hearts of the players in the half-time talk. Thank God they delivered in a perfect way.

"To win games this way was a major step in the development of this group, to keep the nerves and not do anything stupid."

And the nature of the win, which put Leeds back on top of the Championship after 33 games, made it extra special.

"They're the best win you can have," reflected Farke. "Seven-nil, 4-0, everything's easy and relaxed but this type of wins, with two good sides against each other, you're unlucky, you have to fight and grind and in the end a well-deserved win from more or less the last second of the game, these type of wins are the best wins you can have in football. They're the best wins for the supporters, for the whole group.