Modern football is essentially financed by television, meaning its clubs have little choice but to dance to the broadcasters’ tune – no matter how inconvenient.

Add in the concerns of the police, and clubs like Leeds United – the most high-profile in the Football League – rarely kick off at 3pm on a Saturday.

This weekend’s game at Huddersfield Town – moved on police advice before Sky Sports decided to show it – is an example of the games Farke likes the least, lunchtime kick-offs.

Matches starting at 12.30pm often feel flatter than they ought to, and Farke says are harder to prepare for, even notwithstanding the fact Leeds were knocked out of the FA Cup at Chelsea on Wednesday night.

"I don't like early kick-offs and I'm not sure if as a supporter I'd like early kick-offs where I have to travel more or less without breakfast," says Farke.

"It doesn't start just at 12.30, it's when you do the team-talk and the team meeting in the hotel. It feels like you do this straight away after your first coffee.

NOT AN EARLY STARTER: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"The players have to eat whatever at a strange time – their carbs, their noodles, their rice at seven, half-seven, eight o'clock, it doesn't feel natural. It's also a bit tricky to be in a competitive mood.

"But once you are there and have pressed the button, you forget about the timing and you're on it.

"I don't like it, not one player likes it and I would imagine supporters don't like having to travel that early but at least it allows you to be back home earlier on the sofa, that's the only positive.