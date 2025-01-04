Leeds United's Daniel Farke refuses to scapegoat Illan Meslier after calamitous errors cost victory again

Daniel Farke refused to criticise Illan Meslier in public after Leeds United's 303 draw with Hull City, but nor could he hide his goalkeeper's part in it.

Leeds were 3-1 on a Hull side even now in the Championship relegation zone as their Yorkshire derby went into its final 10 minutes.

But goals for Joao Pedro and a second for Abu Kamara after both men were served the ball up by Meslier errors, denied Leeds the chance to restore their three-point lead at the top after Burnley's win at Blackburn Rovers.

Farke declared himself disappointed rather than angry, and steadfastly refused to scapegoat the goalkeeper, who cost his side victory at Sunderland earlier in the season.

"Disappointed is probably the right word," said Farke, when asked how he felt.

"(In the) first half we were not sharp enough, it's an example that if we allow ourselves to be two per cent less on it, then it's difficult in this league to win points. In both boxes it was the case.

"We had so many good situations but didn't finish them off in the first half. We needed to be a bit sharper in the opponents' box but our finishing was not spot on and I don't think we have conceded a cheaper goal during the whole season than the situation when we conceded (Kamara's opening goal).

"We invited them to counter-attack and they could have scored (again)

"Second half I have to say great reaction and we executed exactly what we spoke about at half-time in the perfect manner, we were in total control and scored three goals (through Ao Tanaka, Daniel James and Joel Piroe).

"We had chances to score a fourth, fifth and sixth goal, especially Daniel James one against one

"Then it's difficult to accept how we conceded two late goals without them having really a chance if I'm really honest. Somehow they were able to score out of situations where you normally never can score."

Unfortunately there was little doubt who was most to blame for that.

"I would be a poor leader if straight away after a game I would punish individual mistakes by my players in a press conference, I'm not willing to do this," said Farke.

"But everyone has watched the game and the players who were involved can't hide behind the fact they should have done better in this situation.

"It's a sign of what we are. We are not the finished product who cruises easily, I have to say.

"It was a wide free-kick – how the ball went in – and the third goal we more or less cleared the corner kick and in the second phase a strike from 25 yards goes in the middle of the goal. It's tough to explain, or at least tough to accept.