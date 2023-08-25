Daniel Farke is pleased Leeds United showed the "steel" to avoid being "blackmailed" in the transfer window, but Willy Gnonto has to take his second chance because there will not be a third.

Gnonto is available at Ipswich Town on Saturday, along with Luis Sinisterra. It is an early triumph for Farke's management.

"With Luis there was uncertainty about his contractual situation," said Farke. "I showed some leadership and said, ‘We need your quality but as long as this situation is not sorted, it makes no sense (to play you) because I need 100 per cent focus on training and the games’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the beginning of the week the situation was sorted. He’s clear in his head and ready to work 100 per cent for this club."

STRICT STANCE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

Despite not having a release clause, Gnonto made himself unavailable for three games. When it was clear Leeds were serious about not selling despite persistent Everton interest, he backed down.

"He refused more or less to play," said Farke. "So I had to say, ‘You don't train with the group, we can't let this situation stretch the group.'

"At the beginning of the week he apologised, he knows he made a mistake. Willy was asking if he could be involved back in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My decision was to give him a second chance. He has the chance to impress in training, to earn a spot in the travelling squad and perhaps even play minutes."

REBEL WITHOUT A CLAUSE: But Leeds United's Willy Gnonto has now apologised

There is a but, alongside some understanding.

"We speak about a 19-year-old boy," stressed Farke. "We are playing in the Championship and if he has offers from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, a young guy like him is attracted by that.

"What is not acceptable is saying ‘I'm not ready to play.'

"I can understand why his head was a bit gone but that doesn't mean we have to accept it. It's important to be strict, to educate our players and also to send a sign.

CONTRACTUAL CONFUSION: Daniel Farke says Luis Sinisterra now has clarity - and focus

"I'm always open also to give such a young lad a second chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That doesn't mean we just cater for Gnonto or have to be grateful, it's the other way around. He knows there is no third chance."

Farke’s words would have meant little without boardroom support.

"It was important to show some steel and resilience as a club," he argued. "I’m grateful all our key people, especially Angus (Kinnear, the chief executive), were brilliant. Sometimes you can be scared – ‘What if he just plays for the under-21s and we miss a transfer fee?’

"You have to make sure you’re not blackmailed, to be even stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you let a quality player play for one year in the under-21s it's worth it to send a message to the players but also to the outside world that no one plays games with Leeds United."

The next test will be how the fans respond to Gnonto.

"You can't just take all the praise, glory and lots of money then complain about pressure or something like (being booed)," argued Farke.

"But I'm also quite confident our supporters always have a good feeling for what they have to do and if a player gives everything for the club.”