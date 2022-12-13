Leeds United’s FA Youth Cup third round tie against Accrington Stanley on Wednesday has been the latest game postponed because of the cold snap.

The Whites play the majority of their matches in the competition at York's Community Stadium, which had been due to host York City v Solihull Moors the previous night.

But with the Conference game postponed because of a frozen pitch, and forecasts predicting no great improvement in the weather over the next 24 hours, the Youth Cup tie has also been postponed.

It will now be played at the same venue on December 20, kicking off at 7pm, by which time it is hoped temperatures will have risen. The winners are due to travel to Wimbledon in round four.

Clubs have until January 21 to complete their fourth-round ties.