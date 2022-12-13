News you can trust since 1754
York City's home game against Solihull Moors postponed due to frozen pitch

York City's Conference game at home to Solihull Moors has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

By Stuart Rayner
21 minutes ago

A morning pitch inspection was made ahead of the scheduled Tuesday 7.45pm kick-off to avoid unnecessary travel, and the frozen Community Stadium pitch was deemed unplayable.

A new date will be announced in due course.

York were fortunate to be playing in the south on the weekend, when a the cold snap wiped out a host of fixtures in the north. They took full advantage, beating Woking 2-0 despite being without their new manager, David Webb, who missed what was due to be his first game as he was hospitalised with Covid-19.

The Minstermen are due to host Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy third round on Saturday if the temperatures allow.

FORZEN PITCH: York City's Community Stadium was deemed unplayable after an early inspection
