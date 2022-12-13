York City's home game against Solihull Moors postponed due to frozen pitch

A morning pitch inspection was made ahead of the scheduled Tuesday 7.45pm kick-off to avoid unnecessary travel, and the frozen Community Stadium pitch was deemed unplayable.
A new date will be announced in due course.
York were fortunate to be playing in the south on the weekend, when a the cold snap wiped out a host of fixtures in the north. They took full advantage, beating Woking 2-0 despite being without their new manager, David Webb, who missed what was due to be his first game as he was hospitalised with Covid-19.
The Minstermen are due to host Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy third round on Saturday if the temperatures allow.