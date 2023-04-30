Leeds United's horror show of a performance at Bournemouth reflected in player ratings

The away fans made it clear what they thought of the team at full-time, chanting “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” and “What the f***ing hell was that?” when the players came over to them at full-time.

Illan Meslier – flapped badly for the second, probably should have stopped the fourth, which came from his kick 4

Rasmus Kristensen – escapes some blame for being in an unfamiliar back-three role 5

Robin Koch – too many errors from the centre-back 5

Liam Cooper – a couple of big blocks before going off injured 6

Luke Ayling – put a couple of balls over which should have been put away 5

Weston McKennie – should have done better closing people down 4

DISAPPOINTMENT: Luke Ayling and Rodrigo Moreno show their dejection at full-time

Marc Roca – just does not look a Premier League-quality midfielder in this team 4

Jack Harrison – a lot of the problems came down his side, although in fairness he was out of position at wing-back 5

Crysencio Summerville – ineffective at inside-right 5

Willy Gnonto – made Patrick Bamford's goal and was probably the best of a bad bunch 6

Patrick Bamford – hit and miss, scoring a header but having an effort saved in the build-up to the opener 5

Substitutes:

Max Wober (for Cooper, 33) – unable to turn the tide 5

Adam Forshaw (for McKennie, 72) – could not impact the game 4

Rodrigo (for Bamford, 72) – asking a lot for him to make a difference 4