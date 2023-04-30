Leeds United's horror show of a performance at Bournemouth reflected in player ratings

The away fans made it clear what they thought of the team at full-time, chanting “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” and “What the f***ing hell was that?” when the players came over to them at full-time.
Illan Meslier – flapped badly for the second, probably should have stopped the fourth, which came from his kick 4
Rasmus Kristensen – escapes some blame for being in an unfamiliar back-three role 5
Robin Koch – too many errors from the centre-back 5
Liam Cooper – a couple of big blocks before going off injured 6
Luke Ayling – put a couple of balls over which should have been put away 5
Weston McKennie – should have done better closing people down 4
Marc Roca – just does not look a Premier League-quality midfielder in this team 4
Jack Harrison – a lot of the problems came down his side, although in fairness he was out of position at wing-back 5
Crysencio Summerville – ineffective at inside-right 5
Willy Gnonto – made Patrick Bamford's goal and was probably the best of a bad bunch 6
Patrick Bamford – hit and miss, scoring a header but having an effort saved in the build-up to the opener 5
Substitutes:
Max Wober (for Cooper, 33) – unable to turn the tide 5
Adam Forshaw (for McKennie, 72) – could not impact the game 4
Rodrigo (for Bamford, 72) – asking a lot for him to make a difference 4
Not used: Firpo, Aaronson, Struijk, Robles, Rutter, Greenwood.