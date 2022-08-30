Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Korean forward is reportedly available for around £15m with Marsch confirming that Leeds are admirers of the 26-year-old, who previously worked with Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Tuesday's opponents Everton, who pegged Leeds back in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road - with full league debutant Luis Sinisterra's 55th-minute strike cancelling out Anthony Gordon's 17th-minute opener - have also been linked with Hee-Chan.

On Hee-Chan, Marsch - set to be a striker light for a spell after confirming that Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the first half after colllding with Everton and England keeper Jordan Pickford - said: "I know Hee-Chan very well and I like him and he knows our football, so he is on our list, I can tell you that. Or he has been on our list from the beginning

"I like our team. Good players make good coaches and the more good players you can find, you can really enjoy the team.

"But we have done a really good job already and I really like our group.

"Everyone is working diligently together to try and put the club in a position to succeed like we already have. That's the goal here. To see if there's maybe one more opportunity."

Leeds United's Jesse Marsch points his finger to his watch in a clear attempt to alert the officials to Everton's perceived delaying tactics in Tuesday's draw. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Goalscorer Sinisterra replaced Dan James, who reverted to the bench. The ex-Manchester United has been linked with a move to Spurs.

On James, who came off in the 76th minute for Brenden Aaronsen, Marsch added: "I like Dan and I think he has been a big part of what we have done here before I came and since I have been here. I don't anticipate big movement in the group, but we have to see what happens in the next 24 hours."

Meanwhile, Marsch felt that Everton's approach prevented the game from being a free-flowing spectacle at Elland Road, while being pleased with his side's response after going behind.

Marsch said: "I thought it was less entertaining than it could have been as Everton played the game to slow things down.

"It can be an intelligent tactic, coming to Elland Road and trying to make things quieter. But I thought the referee could have handled it better.

"It was clear from the first minute, they were kicking balls away and trying to delay.

"But I was pleased with our team. It was not easy when we went down a goal.

"I saw a team that was smart who asserted themselves more in the match in the right way. In general, I think it was a step forward for our team.

"Luis will show his ability more and more. He's a special player and has a special combination of athleticism and power with football and cleverness and finishing ability. I think he is only going to get better."