Meslier: Got frustrated when he was caught unneccesarily by Davies in the first half. Gordon’s strike went underneath him after Leeds were dissected. 6

Kristensen: Really struggled against the excellent Gordon in a defensive capacity in the first part in particular. Better going the other way. Made an important late block. 6

Llorente: Could not clear Iwobi’s ball from between his feet in the build-up to Gordon’s opener. Wouldn’t have been happy with that. Booked for hauling down McNeil in second half. 6

Luis Sinisterra celebrates his equaliser v Everton. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Koch: Everton’s movement caused problems in the first half. Involved in the big VAR call in the second period. Looked very close indeed. 6

Struijk: A requirement to stay alert against McNeil and the equally if not more dangerous Gray, who drifted over his side. Struggled at times. 5

Adams: High energy player in the middle ground. But it became scrappy and stop-start, which didn’t suit him. Booked. 6

Roca: A nice footballer to watch. This wasn’t his game, certainly in the first half. Second half more to his liking. 6

Sinisterra: Handed his first league start and fully justified it. Leeds’s most dangerous player in the first half and showed some lovely touches before clinically firing the hosts level on the restart. Looks a player. 8

Aaronson: Could not impose himself on the game as he can in the first half. Came out with intent in second and went close straightaway and immediately revved up the crowd and set the tone. 7

Harrison: Had his moments. Played a lovely ball which Rodrigo almost got on the end of before his departure. Shot at Pickford in second half and posed plenty of threat. 7

Rodrigo: The sight of him leaving the fray with a shoulder injury after colliding with Pickford was a thoroughly unwelcome sight. A real shame. 6

Substitutes: Gelhardt (Rodrigo 32). Spurned two glorious second-half chances. Later replaced by Bamford. 7

Klich (Sinisterra 64). Brought onto add to Leeds’s goal threat after his two goals against Barnsley last week. 6

Bamford (Gelhardt 76) 6.