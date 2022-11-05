Leeds United's Jesse Marsch provides Patrick Bamford update and why he had mixed feelings after win over Bournemouth

Bamford felt an issue with his hip on Friday with the decision made not to involve him in United's game with the Cherries, which saw them secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since March.

Marsch said: "He took a penalty literally in the last action of training yesterday (Friday) and then felt something in his hip.

"They think it is a seven-day injury and we will see how it pans out in the week and if we can get him ready for Tottenham."

Jesse Marsch celebrates at full time after Leeds United's win over Bournemouth. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Marsch professed to mixed feelings after his side's win against Bournemouth in a riotous affair that neither manager will have particularly enjoyed from a tactical perspective.

His side were booed off at half-time and at 3-1 down early in the second half, only to stage a tremendous recovery.

After an early penalty for Rodrigo, Leeds were ripped apart defensively by Bournemouth. Goals from Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke gave the visitors a lead that was not unflattering.

The introduction of Sam Greenwood proved a masterstroke. He pulled on back superbly on the hour and set up the leveller for Liam Cooper.

Following his thrilling heroics at Anfield, Crysencio Summerville provided the winner in front of the Kop with a glorious encore from a pass from good mate Wilfried Gnonto – on his 19th birthday.

Marsch continued: "I feel like we never have simple victories. If you go through in the waning moments of matches since I have been here, we have collected a lot of points.

"This is what I love about our team. That we have really strong belief in what we are trying to do and they know where we are, at a club and a team, we have to be entirely invested to give ourselves a chance in this league.

"Consistency is what we are lacking. Obviously in our season, but also from moment to moment in matches.

"The good part is that the belief is still high in the group. Even at half-time when we were disappointed that we didn't deliver a better first half, I tried to give them a couple of adjustments and reinforce belief.

"But I could tell by the looks on their faces that they knew they could win this match and that they would win this match. That part within our group is really important and we drew on that and I think we had a really good second-half, even (when we) going down 3-1.

"At half-time, we talked about tactical adjustments and talked about not paying attention at the crowd going to boo them and that the most important thing was to stay focused on the tactical roles and discipline and then execute how we wanted to play.

