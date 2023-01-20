Leeds United's Jesse Marsch says all options on the table as he looks to juggle his 'arsenal' of forwards

With Crysencio Summerville approaching full fitness, Jesse Marsch will soon be having the sort of selection headaches all managers want.

But Leeds United's coach said he may even skirt around them by playing new signing Georginio Rutter in the same XI as Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo.

Rutter is set to be in the squad to face Brentford on Sunday, even though the French striker he is still not up to 100 per cent fitness following his club-record move from Hoffenheim. The 20-year-old has not played since November 12, before the Bundesliga went on its World Cup break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Gnonto, Bamford and Rodrigo all scored against Cardiff City in Wednesday's FA Cup replay, where Jack Harrison also caught the eye.

ATTACKING OPTIONS: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cree (Summerville) is probably on the pitch next week but Georgie's looked good in training so I think he'll be in the squad and now we've got a little bit of a numbers situation so we'll see where we're at," said Marsch. "We're inching towards full capacity."

Marsch is prepared to consider a number of different ways to get as many of the attacking "weapons" he has in his arsenal on the field as is sensible, including playing with two centre-forwards at times – or even three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the way we play now I tend to think players need to have flexibility, we can call a system one thing but it can work in a different way and we can maximise the quality of each player," he said.

"I could imagine us starting with Patrick, Georgie and Rodrigo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We continue to build flexibility.

"I think it will naturally take (Rutter) a little bit of time but just like with Max Wober, we're not waiting forever for him to acclimatise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's intelligent, he understands a lot of the aspects."