Leeds United's latest professional contract continues Cresswell family connection
Like Charlie, who cuts his ties with the club to join Toulouse this summer, Alfie is a central defender, and was a regular in the under-18s side which reached last season's FA Youth Cup final.
The 17-year-old's performances were rewarded when he broke into the under-21s side late in the campaign, and have now seen him handed his first professional contract, which runs until 2027.
The brothers are sons of Bridlington-born former Leeds, Sheffield United, Wednesday and York City striker Richard, who made 44 appearances for the Whites between 2005 and 2007, scoring 11 goals.
England Under-21 international Charlie made 14 appearances for Leeds before moving to France for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £2.5m.
