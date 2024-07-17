Leeds United's latest professional contract continues Cresswell family connection

Leeds United will continue to have a Cresswell on their professional playing staff next season after Charlie's younger brother Alfie signed a three-year deal.

Like Charlie, who cuts his ties with the club to join Toulouse this summer, Alfie is a central defender, and was a regular in the under-18s side which reached last season's FA Youth Cup final.

The 17-year-old's performances were rewarded when he broke into the under-21s side late in the campaign, and have now seen him handed his first professional contract, which runs until 2027.

The brothers are sons of Bridlington-born former Leeds, Sheffield United, Wednesday and York City striker Richard, who made 44 appearances for the Whites between 2005 and 2007, scoring 11 goals.