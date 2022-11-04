Transfermarkt issues regular market value updates to show how a player’s performances have increased their expected transfer fee. It is no surprise that Leeds-born Erling Haaland is estimated to be the most expensive player in the Premier League after a flying start to his Man City career.

With Transfermarkt’s values normally representing how well a player is performing, it can also highlight how well a team is doing. Arsenal are top of the league with two games to go until the World Cup break while reigning champions Man City are only two points adrift.

Newcastle United have lost just one game this term and sit fourth after a remarkable start. The Magpies’ rise in market value is underlined by the likes of Miguel Almirón who has seen his value increase by nearly £4m since the summer after some incredible form this term.

Leeds United are the only side whose market value remains the same since the beginning of September. Given that squad values fluctuate during a transfer window, we have looked at how every club’s value has changed since September 1.

Below we look at the team’s who have seen the biggest increase in their market value, representing how each team has started the campaign. Teams are in order of their market value increases or decreases since September 1.

Premier League market value increases September 1 to present day

Arsenal – £92.25m: The Gunners value has gone from £581.85m to £674.10m since September 1.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Newcastle United – £75.15m: Eddie Howe’s side has seen their value increase from £327.24m to £402.39m.

Man City – £71.15m: The reigning champions continue to have the most valuable squad in the division with their value going from £910.98m to £982.13m.

Brighton – £69.66m: The Seagulls have started well this season, with their market value representing that as they have gone from £212.13m to £281.79m.

Nottingham Forest – £45.54m: Steve Cooper’s side are outliers here with their value going from £207.18m to £252.72m. One reason for this is the signing of Serge Aurier after the window had shut and the arrival of Willy Boly and Loic Bade on deadline day.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Fulham – £41.40m: Marco Silva’s side have had a strong start to the season with their value rising from £174.60m to £216.00m.

Southampton – £39.20m: A flurry of business on deadline day is a factor in the Saints’ market value increase from £244.31m to £283.50m.

Chelsea – £32.40m: The Blues’ value has increased from £729.45m to £761.85m.

West Ham United – £24.30m: The Hammers have seen a rise in value from £389.25m to £413.55m.

Crystal Palace – £22.68m: The Eagles have started the season well and have seen their market value go from £241.20m to £263.88m.

Tottenham Hotspur – £18.45m: Antonio Conte’ side were valued at £591.57m before deadline day with their updated value sitting at £610.02m.

AFC Bournemouth – £17.37m: The Cherries’ value has rose from £144.36m to £161.73m.

Brentford – £11.93m: The Bees have seen a minor rise from £263.03m to £274.95m.

Everton – £2.12m: There has been a slight increase in market value for the Toffees as they went from £366.08m to £368.19m.

Liverpool – £1.80m: The Premier League’s other Merseyside club have saw their value rise from £778.50m to £780.30m.

Leeds United – £0m. The Whites are the only club without a rise or fall in their value as they sit at £244.62m.

Man United – £-3.78m: The Red Devils’ value has gone down this season, dropping from £681.12m to £677.34m.

Aston Villa – £-5.40m: It has been a tough start to the season for the club, with their value decreasing from £423.54m to £418.14m.

Wolves – £-26.33m: The club are in the bottom three with their struggles represented by their drop in market value, as they have gone from £354.65m to £328.32m.

