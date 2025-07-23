Leeds United's latest signing stacks up as aggressive Anton Stach relishes 'dirty Leeds'

If Leeds United are going to have to fight hard for their Premier League lives in 2025-26 – and they are – Anton Stach appears well suited for it.

The 26-year-old midfielder became the Whites' sixth signing of the summer on Tuesday when he completed his move from Hoffenheim, who are set to receive £17m plus add-ons.

Five are over 6ft tall but 6ft 4in Stach is the biggest. He is no beanpole either. Take it as a rough guide, but various websites list him as 21kg or more than three stone heavier than 6ft 2in Sean Longstaff.

That build, though is only part of the battle. The first adjective he used to describe himself in his first interview with the club's website is one new centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw picked too.

"I am an aggressive player," said Stach. "I am good in duels. I am good at anticipating passes from the opponents and between the lines.

"Many people told me it would be good for the Premier League. Now we will see – I will try my best!"

Sadly, even £17m does not buy you the complete article these days, although two Germany caps, albeit won in 2022, show he can play.

Of his conversations with manager Daniel Farke, he said: "He told me some things I have to work on and this is what I like." Asked what he needs to do, he elaborated: "adapt to the league, to the speed, of course."

AGGRESSIVE: Anton Stach tackles Thomas Muller (Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

What attracted him to this club specifically is another insight.

"I heard some things about the tradition of Leeds,” he chuckled, “dirty Leeds!"

The last six sides promoted to the Premier League have lasted only one season before being relegated. It does not mean Leeds will, but spells out the scale of their task.

There will be tough days ahead, and to come through them Leeds will need to be united.

LINKS: Sebastiaan Bornauw (left) played with Anton Stach's former international team-mate Lukas Nmecha at Wolfsburg (Image: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

So it helps that Stach, Longstaff, Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha joined in time to be at the pre-season training camp in Germany.

And that Stach’s conversations with Farke could be in their native tongue.

Stach was a team-mate of Nmecha's in Germany's 2001 European Under-21 Championship squad, just as the striker was Bornauw's club-mate at Wolfsburg. Bijol has played in Germany too, just as Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and Brenden Aaronson have.