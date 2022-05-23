Leeds United's Liam Cooper in Scotland squad for World Cup qualifying play-offs

Steve Clarke's side face Ukraine at Hampden Park on June 1 in a qualifying play-off which was delayed by Russia's invasion. The winners will then play in Wales on June 5 for the right to go to Qatar.

Whoever comes out on top have been drawn in England's group for the November/December tournament, and will face them on November 29.

SCOTLAND CALL-UP: Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper

Scotland are without key defender Kieran Tierney but have Leeds captain Cooper fit again in the centre of defence after three months out with a hamstring injury either side of the new year.

Cooper missed two games with a knee problem in April/May, but has played the other six of Leeds's final eight matches of the season.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie misses the games with a broken foot.

Football was suspended in Ukraine as a result of the war but Oleksandr Petrakov's squad have since played three friendlies in the past eight days, whilst others have remained active playing domestic football in other countries.