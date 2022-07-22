Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra limps off with apparent hamstring injury in pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace

Jesse Marsch's side took on their Premier League rivals in their third and final game of their pre-season tour of Australia.

Sinisterra was handed his first start since his move from Feyenoord earlier this month but was substituted after 13 minutes after going down with an apparent hamstring injury.

INJURY BLOW: For Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra. Picture: Getty Images.

The Colombian winger went down off the ball and receieved treatment on the pitch before he was replaced by Rodrigo.

Sinisterra had combined well with Patrick Bamford early in the game, as he brought down a pass from the striker before returning the ball to him before Bamford's shot was hit narrowly wide.

It remains to be seen if the injury is serious or if he was withdrawn as a pre-caution. Leeds are next in action against Cagliari at Elland Road on July 31.