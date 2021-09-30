Leeds United's Luke Ayling set for 'clean-up' operation as Patrick Bamford's injury absence continues

Diego Llorente is back after injury, Raphinha is ready to start after coming off injured in the last two matches, and Pascal Struijk returns from suspension, but the trio's injuries are taking time to clear up.
Bamford picked up a knee injury at Newcastle United on October 19, which is expected to keep him out for around a month. Ayling's recovery is expected to be quicker, but Koch's timescale is unclear.
"Bamford has an ankle injury that is going to take him a few more weeks to resolve," confirmed coach Marcelo Bielsa. "It hasn't been a simple injury. It will probably take him around a month from the period he was injured to when he returns.
"Ayling has a problem in his knee that's going to require a simple surgical intervention that will require some time after the procedure is done.
"Koch has a problem in his pubis which is a very rebellious injury where there's no prognosis on when he will recover because it can last a short period of time or a long period of time."
Leeds are at Southampton on October 16 before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers seven days later.
Raphinha has been hampered by a hip injury lately but it is not expected to stop him playing at the weekend as Leeds go in search of their first win this season.