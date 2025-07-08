Leeds United's new Elland Road moves step closer as planning application submitted

The long-awaited redevelopment of Elland Road has moved a step closer after Leeds United submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council.

The plans will take the ground – which at 128 years-old is older than the club – to a 53,000 capacity, although the application will allow them to go as high as 56,500.

The Whites, who will return to the Premier League next season after two years away, made refreshed plans for the expansion of the ground public in April, and have been encouraged by the response from public consultations which ran until June.

The club say that 98 per cent of respondents to a consultation questionnaire supported the overall plans, and comments raised have been reflected in the application.

NEW LOOK: Plans for an expanded Elland Road have been submitted to the council (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

There was 97 per cent support from the questionnaires for an increased capacity, 98 per cent for the design plans, and 99 per cent said they were in favour of the local economic benefits.

The current capacity is 37,645 seats – although numbers vary from game to game depending on factors such as segregation – and around 26,000 supporters are currently on the waiting list for season tickets.

The application includes a detailed plan for the West Stand, along with an outline application for the North Stand.

Greatly improved hospitality facilities in the West Stand are designed to subsidise general admission seats there and especially in an expanded North Stand.

FULL: Demand outstrips supply at Leeds United's historic home (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The last major upgrade to Elland Road – a Euro 96 venue – was the building of the East Stand, then the world's biggest cantilever stand, in 1993 and the move to all-seater status the following year in line with the post-Hillsborough Taylor Report.

The previous ownership group had plans to expand the stadium once Leeds were established in the Premier League, but there time there lasted just three seasons before relegation and a takeover which saw minority shareholders 49ers Enterprises take a majority stake.

The 49ers, who have experience of moving San Francisco 49ers from their historic Candlestick Park home to the Levi's Stadium in 2014, are determined to press ahead with the plans regardless of how Leeds fare in this season's Premier League – the world's most lucrative domestic league.

Sources within the club say building work will not reduce the transfer budget manager Daniel Farke has to work with, and that although it cannot be definitely ruled out, selling the name of the ground to a sponsor is not in their plans.

VISION: An artist's impression of plans to expand Elland Road's capacity to 53,000 fans (Image: Leeds United)

Elland Road has been at 96 per cent of capacity during the last two years in the Championship.

The timeframe for work will be designed to minimise disruption and reduced capacity during the season so if the project gets the go-ahead, the most visible work is unlikely to start until next May.

“This is a result of the hard work of everyone involved over the past 18 months, where designs and concepts have been developed to revitalise Elland Road Stadium, whilst preserving the unique history and heritage it holds," said chief business officer Morrie Eisenberg.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to go to the public exhibition at the Centenary Pavilion and the consultation sessions in the local community, with over 1,800 people visiting in person, and those who completed the questionnaire and provided us with invaluable comments and feedback, which have all been considered.

“As a club, we believe this development will provide great economic benefits to the local community and will be a catalyst for a regeneration of the area.”