A look at how Leeds United could line up next season based on the transfer rumours and speculation

Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:20 GMT

Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League and are two points above the relegation zone after their 3-2 win over Wolves over the weekend. The Whites have risen up to 14th place and are back in action after the international break with a tricky away trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on table topping Arsenal.

The Yorkshire club turned to former Watford man Javi Gracia after they decided to part company with Jesse Marsch. Here is a look at what Leeds’ starting XI could look like in the next campaign if the transfer rumours are true...

1. Illan Meslier

Leeds will be hoping that they can keep hold of the highly-rated stopper this summer. Photo: George Wood

2. Ola Aina, Torino

The former Hull City loan man has been linked with the Whites over recent times.

3. El Chadaille Bitshiabu, PSG

The PSG youngster is being tipped for a bright future in the game and his name has been mentioned as a potential target.

4. Liam Cooper

He has been on the books at Elland Road since 2014. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

