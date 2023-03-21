Leeds United transfers: Gracia’s new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery
A look at how Leeds United could line up next season based on the transfer rumours and speculation
Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League and are two points above the relegation zone after their 3-2 win over Wolves over the weekend. The Whites have risen up to 14th place and are back in action after the international break with a tricky away trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on table topping Arsenal.
The Yorkshire club turned to former Watford man Javi Gracia after they decided to part company with Jesse Marsch. Here is a look at what Leeds’ starting XI could look like in the next campaign if the transfer rumours are true...