Premier League team of the week includes players from Leeds United’s relegation rivals Southampton and Leicester City - gallery

A look at who caught the eye in the Premier League over the weekend as Leeds United secured a big win

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT

Leeds United won 3-2 away at Wolves over the weekend to boost their hopes of survival. The Whites have now risen up to 14th place in the Premier League table and are two points above the relegation zone.

Javi Gracia’s side will hope they can take confidence from their win at Molinuex as they prepare for their next league clash against table toppers Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after the international break.

Here is a look at the team of the week from the top flight via WhoScored from the most recent round of fixtures, with some suprise inclusions in there...

Rating: 7.3

1. Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa

Rating: 7.3

Rating: 7.9

2. Matty Cash, Aston Villa

Rating: 7.9

Rating: 8.2

3. Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa

Rating: 8.2

Rating: 7.8

4. Harry Souttar, Leicester

Rating: 7.8

