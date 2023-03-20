Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League under Javi Gracia. The Whites picked up an impressive 3-2 win away at Wolves over the weekend to boost their survival hopes.
They are now sat in 14th place and are two points above the relegation zone. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at where the Yorkshire club are predicted to finish at the end of this season after the latest round of fixtures...
1. Arsenal, 87 points
2. Man City, 85 points
3. Man Utd, 71 points
4. Newcastle, 66 points
5. Liverpool, 64 points
6. Spurs, 64 points
7. Brighton, 63 points
8. Brentford, 56 points
9. Chelsea, 54 points
10. Aston Villa, 52 points
11. Fulham, 52 points
12. Crystal Palace, 41 points
13. Leicester, 40 points
14. West Ham, 39 points
15. Leeds, 39 points
16. Wolves, 38 points
17. Everton, 36 points
18. Bournemouth, 35 points
19. Nottingham Forest, 35 points
20. Southampton, 33 points
Based on these predictions, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Southampton are projected to get relegated to the Championship. Leeds are being predicted to finish in 15th place on 39 points, four points above the drop zone by the end. Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham, Wolves and Everton all stay up as well.
At the other end of the division, Arsenal finish above Manchester City at the summit by two points and Newcastle United claim a Champions League spot along with Manchester United.