A look at where Leeds United are predicted to finish between now and the end of the season

Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League under Javi Gracia. The Whites picked up an impressive 3-2 win away at Wolves over the weekend to boost their survival hopes.

They are now sat in 14th place and are two points above the relegation zone. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at where the Yorkshire club are predicted to finish at the end of this season after the latest round of fixtures...

1. Arsenal, 87 points

2. Man City, 85 points

3. Man Utd, 71 points

4. Newcastle, 66 points

5. Liverpool, 64 points

6. Spurs, 64 points

7. Brighton, 63 points

8. Brentford, 56 points

9. Chelsea, 54 points

10. Aston Villa, 52 points

11. Fulham, 52 points

12. Crystal Palace, 41 points

13. Leicester, 40 points

14. West Ham, 39 points

15. Leeds, 39 points

16. Wolves, 38 points

17. Everton, 36 points

18. Bournemouth, 35 points

19. Nottingham Forest, 35 points

20. Southampton, 33 points

Based on these predictions, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Southampton are projected to get relegated to the Championship. Leeds are being predicted to finish in 15th place on 39 points, four points above the drop zone by the end. Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham, Wolves and Everton all stay up as well.