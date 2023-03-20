News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
6 minutes ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
29 minutes ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 hour ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
2 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
2 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year

New outcome predicted in relegation battle between Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Southampton

A look at where Leeds United are predicted to finish between now and the end of the season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:12 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:13 GMT

Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League under Javi Gracia. The Whites picked up an impressive 3-2 win away at Wolves over the weekend to boost their survival hopes.

They are now sat in 14th place and are two points above the relegation zone. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at where the Yorkshire club are predicted to finish at the end of this season after the latest round of fixtures...

1. Arsenal, 87 points

2. Man City, 85 points

Most Popular

3. Man Utd, 71 points

4. Newcastle, 66 points

5. Liverpool, 64 points

6. Spurs, 64 points

7. Brighton, 63 points

8. Brentford, 56 points

9. Chelsea, 54 points

10. Aston Villa, 52 points

11. Fulham, 52 points

12. Crystal Palace, 41 points

13. Leicester, 40 points

14. West Ham, 39 points

15. Leeds, 39 points

16. Wolves, 38 points

17. Everton, 36 points

18. Bournemouth, 35 points

19. Nottingham Forest, 35 points

20. Southampton, 33 points

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based on these predictions, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Southampton are projected to get relegated to the Championship. Leeds are being predicted to finish in 15th place on 39 points, four points above the drop zone by the end. Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham, Wolves and Everton all stay up as well.

At the other end of the division, Arsenal finish above Manchester City at the summit by two points and Newcastle United claim a Champions League spot along with Manchester United.