After Man City swept aside Leicester City on Saturday tea-time, Arsenal suffered another dose of the title jitters as West Ham came from two down to draw 2-2 at the London Stadium.
The Premier League leaders raced two goals in front inside the opening 10 minutes through Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, but, just as they had against Liverpool last weekend, they faltered badly.
Said Benrahma’s penalty and Jarrod Bowen’s volley, either side of a missed spot-kick by Bukayo Saka, rescued a surprise point for the hosts and put another dent in Arsenal’s title bid.
And then on Sunday afternoon, Nottingham Forest were left in the relegation battle as they lost 2-0 to Manchester United.
It all makes for a hugely important game at Elland Road on Monday night when relegation-battling Leeds United welcome Liverpool.
Data experts FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and from thousands of predicted results, forecast this as the final Premier League table for the 2022/23 season.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|C
|1
|Manchester City
|38
|+62
|88
|2
|Arsenal
|38
|+48
|87
|3
|Manchester United
|38
|+13
|73
|4
|Newcastle United
|38
|+28
|70
|5
|Brighton
|38
|+22
|64
|6
|Liverpool
|38
|+24
|62
|7
|Tottenham
|38
|+11
|62
|8
|Aston Villa
|38
|+4
|60
|9
|Brentford
|38
|+4
|52
|10
|Fulham
|38
|-4
|50
|11
|Chelsea
|38
|-3
|48
|12
|Crystal Palace
|38
|-7
|47
|13
|Wolves
|38
|-20
|41
|14
|Bournemouth
|38
|-31
|41
|15
|West Ham
|38
|-15
|40
|16
|Leeds United
|38
|-20
|37
|17
|Leicester City
|38
|-14
|34
|R
|18
|Everton
|38
|-27
|33
|R
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|-40
|32
|R
|20
|Southampton
|38
|-34
|30
For more predictions visit FiveThirtyEight.com
