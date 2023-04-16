All Sections
Leeds United's new predicted finish in Premier League relegation battle after defeat for Nottingham Forest and West Ham's draw, plus title race outcome between Arsenal and Manchester City

What has Saturday and Sunday’s results done to the Premier League predictions?

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 16th Apr 2023, 18:33 BST

After Man City swept aside Leicester City on Saturday tea-time, Arsenal suffered another dose of the title jitters as West Ham came from two down to draw 2-2 at the London Stadium.

The Premier League leaders raced two goals in front inside the opening 10 minutes through Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, but, just as they had against Liverpool last weekend, they faltered badly.

Said Benrahma’s penalty and Jarrod Bowen’s volley, either side of a missed spot-kick by Bukayo Saka, rescued a surprise point for the hosts and put another dent in Arsenal’s title bid.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates with Danny Ings and team-mates after scoring the team's second goal against Arsenal (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates with Danny Ings and team-mates after scoring the team's second goal against Arsenal (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates with Danny Ings and team-mates after scoring the team's second goal against Arsenal (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

And then on Sunday afternoon, Nottingham Forest were left in the relegation battle as they lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

It all makes for a hugely important game at Elland Road on Monday night when relegation-battling Leeds United welcome Liverpool.

Data experts FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and from thousands of predicted results, forecast this as the final Premier League table for the 2022/23 season.

Pos Team P GD Pts
C 1 Manchester City 38 +62 88
2 Arsenal 38 +48 87
3 Manchester United 38 +13 73
4 Newcastle United 38 +28 70
5 Brighton 38 +22 64
6 Liverpool 38 +24 62
7 Tottenham 38 +11 62
8 Aston Villa 38 +4 60
9 Brentford 38 +4 52
10 Fulham 38 -4 50
11 Chelsea 38 -3 48
12 Crystal Palace 38 -7 47
13 Wolves 38 -20 41
14 Bournemouth 38 -31 41
15 West Ham 38 -15 40
16 Leeds United 38 -20 37
17 Leicester City 38 -14 34
R 18 Everton 38 -27 33
R 19 Nottingham Forest 38 -40 32
R 20 Southampton 38 -34 30
Moussa Niakhate of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Premier League defeat for Nottingham Forest against Manchester United at City Ground (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)Moussa Niakhate of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Premier League defeat for Nottingham Forest against Manchester United at City Ground (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Moussa Niakhate of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Premier League defeat for Nottingham Forest against Manchester United at City Ground (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

