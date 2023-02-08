Leeds United’s next coach: Top target reported to have turned job down

Andoni Iraola has turned down the chance to manage Leeds United, according to reports in Spain.

The Rayo Vallecano coach had been seen as the front-runner for the job which became available when Jesse Marsch was sacked on Monday.

But it is being reported that the 40-year-old has decided to stay with the La Liga squad and took training as usual today.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta was said to have travelled to Madrid to negotiate with former Spain right-back Iraola, who played under Marcelo Bielsa for Athletic Bilbao but if so, he was back in turn to be in the director’s box for kick-off as Leeds faced Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

INTEREST: Leeds United were thought to have made Andoni Iraola, of Rayo Vallecano their top target to replace Jesse Marsch

The Whites have been very cagey about the whole process but Iraola was thought to be their preferred candidate, albeit not their only one.

They had initially hoped to make an appointment by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, but trying to negotiate for managers who were already in a job was not a quick exercise.

With Carlos Corberan having signed a contract extension at West Bromwich Albion, attention now turns to Arne Slot, the coach of Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord.