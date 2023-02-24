Leeds United's opponents Southampton missing two key players for crucial Premier League basement battle

Southampton will be without a key forward and a World Cup winger for their trip to Elland Road, when new managers meet in the battle of 19th versus 20th in the Premier League.

Saints will be without forward Che Adams and Croatian winger Mislav Orsic, both because of concussion protocols, but Mohammed Salisu has been able to return to training this week.

Croatian World Cup star Orsic joined Southampton in January from Dinamo Zagreb, but after making four appearances that month has not played since the January 28 FA Cup tie with Blackpool.

Croatian World Cup winger Mislav Orsic of Southampton will miss the trip to Leeds. (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Adams, who has four goals in the Premier League this season, has not featured for two weeks since the 2-1 defeat to Wolves that spelled the end for Nathan Jones.

Southampton will be under new leadership after Ruben Selles was promoted from caretaker stewardship.

He insists he has nothing to prove and the club are all united with “one mission”, to stay in the Premier League.

The 39-year-old Spaniard took charge of his first league game as caretaker boss last weekend in the 1-0 win at Chelsea, and on Friday morning he was confirmed as Jones’ successor until the end of the season.

Southampton's Spanish Interim coach Ruben Selles (Picture: Getty Images)

Saints have been in the bottom three since Jones was appointed in November, with only one victory from his eight Premier League games in charge.

After pulling off an unlikely win at Stamford Bridge, Southampton now sit just three points off 17th place as they prepare to head to fellow strugglers Leeds, who are also under new management.

Javi Gracia will take charge of his first match with Leeds, having been brought in as Jesse Marsch’s replacement earlier this week and now received his working visa.

Selles said: “Javi is a great coach with a long career in Spain and also here in England with Watford.

“He has a little bit different style than Jesse in Leeds and of course, as any manager, he will try to bring his own philosophy.

