INTERNATIONAL CALL-UP: Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk

The 23-year-old is also eligible to play for Belgium, where he was born, and Indonesia but has come down on the side of the Dutch after being named in their initial 32-man Nations League squad for September's games.

Coach Louis van Gaal will narrow down the squad in the coming days.

“That’s now off the table," said Struijk of the possibility of playing for the Red Devils. "At the time I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. Then I considered everything, but the Netherlands is my first choice."

Struijk could even make his debut at home to Belgium on September 25, although the Netherlands have a game against Poland first. Club-mate Mateusz Klich is in their squad.

“It means a lot to me," said Struijk of his call-up. "It’s the first time I’m even in the (provisional squad). I was met by the (Leeds) media manager after training and he told me the news. My phone was full of messages and then I felt like a little kid.

“It’s very nice to experience and now let’s hope that I’ll be in the final selection soon. If I am, I will also choose the Netherlands. That’s my first choice.”