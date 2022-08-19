Leeds United's Patrick Bamford issues fresh injury update ahead of Premier League clash with Chelsea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the official Leeds United podcast, released on Friday, the striker said he was struggling with a minor groin injury.

He was forced off in the first half of the Whites’ 2-2 draw with Southampton last weekend. Head coach Jesse Marsch was hopeful it was not another serious injury for the England international, who spent much of last season side-lined.

Bamford admits the strain is likely down to a lack of match sharpness after a number of injuries last season kept him out of training as well as playing.

"I have got a slight groin injury,” confirmed Bamford.

"I will probably miss the Chelsea game but I think it is just part and parcel of coming back. I barely played last year and barely trained as well.

"The amount of times I trained from when I first got injured until the end of the season was probably less than 10 – actually training with the team.

“It was basically like a whole year out. Until I felt it on Saturday, I felt alright.”

Patrick Bamford admits he will likely miss Leeds United's fixture against Chelsea on Sunday. Picture: by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

A foot problem was one of the more troubling injuries for Bamford last term but on an encouraging note, he added: "The foot is good, it’s really good, to be honest. I am playing without pain.”