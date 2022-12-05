Leeds United's Premier League fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United moved for TV coverage

Two of Leeds United’s Premier League fixtures in February have been given new dates and times following the confirmation of the latest broadcast selections.

The Whites return to league action against Manchester City on December 28 with the Premier League’s TV schedule now confirmed until the end of February.

Leeds’ games with Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have both been moved – with the two games set to be played on a Sunday. United’s trip to the City Ground will now take place on February 5 at 2pm while their home clash with the Red Devils will be on February 12, also at 2pm.

Jesse Marsch’s side had games against Man United and Forest postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II but those matches are still awaiting a new date.

Two of Leeds United's Premier League fixtures in February have been moved for broadcast purposes. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

A total of 20 matches will be broadcast live in February in the United Kingdom, including the highly-anticipated clash between Manchester City and Arsenal which will be shown on Prime Video on February 15.