Leeds United's Premier League relegation rivals strengthen with double signing

Leeds United have had a relatively busy last few days of the January transfer window – but so have some of their rivals down towards the bottom of the Premier League.

Leeds have signed Servette defender Diogo Monteiro and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan but have let Diego Llorente join Roma.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have completed the signing of Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv, late on deadline day.

The 20-year-old, capped 24 times by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Vitality Stadium and becomes the Cherries’ fifth January transfer addition.

Dynamo Kiev's Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi (L) playing against Barcelona in the Champions League has joined Bournemouth (Picture: LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club website: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Illia to the club and he arrives with a burgeoning CV.

“Despite only being 20, he has played at the highest level for club and country and has established himself as one of the most sought-after young defenders in the world.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing him continue his development with us and know he will be a valued and important member of our squad.”

Bournemouth then made Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore their sixth January signing.

Traore, 22, has joined from Serie A outfit Sassuolo on an initial loan deal which will become permanent in the summer for a further five years.

Blake told the club website: “Hamed is another exciting prospect and we are delighted to have secured his services.

“He is young, ambitious and one of the hottest talents from Serie A. He fits the profile of the type of player we are looking to recruit and will significantly add to our creative resources.