Leeds United's Premier League rivals charged with breaching financial fair play rules

The Premier League have referred Everton to an independent commission over an alleged breach of its financial fair play rules over the last three seasons.

The Toffees only avoided relegation by four points in 2021-22, finishing a place above Leeds United to claim an extra £1.5m in prize money.

But there have been concerns for some time that Everton have been stretching the leagues "profitability and sustainability rules" and now the league has come to the conclusion that they have probably broken them.

In the three years leading up to the summer of 2022, Everton lost £372m.

MAJOR PROJECT: Everton are building a long-awaited new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock

Allowances are made for infrastructure spending, and the club is in the throes of building a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, and also for the effects of Covid-19, which Everton claimed stopped them raising £41.6m in player sales.

Their claims on how Covid affected them financially were out of kilter with other top-flight clubs. Newcastle United, whose gates were 13,000 a game higher before and after matches went behind closed doors, estimated their impact on them at £40m, Leicester City £50m, Aston Villa £60m, and Leeds £23m.

This season Leeds and Everton are both once more involved in the Premier League relegation battle, with the latter two points clear of safety from more matches played.

Leeds and Burnley, who were relegated, were reported to have decided against taking legal action last season but the Premier League has now charged them with a breach of its rule W.3.4.

BIG OUTLAY: Everton spent £35m on Arsenal fringe player Alex Iwobi in 2019