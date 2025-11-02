Leeds United's Premier League survival rivals sack manager

Wolves have sacked Vitor Pereira weeks after he signed a new long-term contract.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pereira took over from Gary O’Neil last December and guided the Molineux club away from the relegation zone before he secured a 16th-placed finish after a notable double over Manchester United.

Despite a poor start to the new campaign, Pereira put pen-to-paper on a new deal on September 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But results failed to improve and 57-year-old Pereira has been dismissed following Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Fulham.

Vitor Pereira, who has been sacked by Wolves, the Premier League club has announced. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Wolves are on two points at the foot of the table with newly-promoted Leeds in 16th on 11 points.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

Youth-team coaches James Collins, who leads the Under-21 team, and Under-18 boss Richard Walker will take training while the club searches for Pereira’s replacement.

Perera and Wolves players clashed with home fans at Molineux last weekend after a 3-2 loss to Burnley.

It was followed by another defeat at Fulham, which Pereira described as the worst performance of his 38-game tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That loss proved the final straw for Wolves and Pereira is on the hunt for another job, but his preference is to remain in the Premier League, the PA news agency understands.

Pereira was informed on Sunday morning that he would be relived of his duties. He will not be paid the entire length of his contract, though, as a clause was inserted in his new deal which stipulated this.

Experienced Portuguese coach Pereira had considered his future in the summer after key figures like Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri were sold and replaced by players without Premier League experience.

However, the 57-year-old continued with the aim to build on last season’s success – where he had been nominated for Manager of the Season – but late goals against Tottenham and Brighton damaged morale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad