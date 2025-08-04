With the League One and Two seasons up and running and the Championship and Premier League’s opening weekends not far away, squads are starting to take shape in Yorkshire.

Clubs have until September 1 to complete their wheeling and dealing for 2025, and the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Hull City might need as much time as they can get.

But clubs such as League One Doncaster Rovers are happy with what they have, whilst for the likes of Leeds United it is about adding the last missing pieces to the jigsaw. For Sheffield United it could be as much about hanging on to prize assets.

Here is our comprehensive list of the deals done so far across the Broad Acres.

TERRIERS: Joe Low and Ryan Ledson have joined Huddersfield Town (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

BARNSLEY

In: Patrick Kelly (West Ham United, permanent), Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion, tribunal), David McGoldrick (Notts County, free), Caylan Vickers (Brighton and Hove Albion, loan), Murphy Cooper (Queen's Park Rangers, loan), Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle, loan).

Out: Kyran Lofthouse (Burton Albion, permanent), Donovan Pines (Grazer AK, free), Josh Benson (Rotherham United, free), Stephen Humphrys (Bradford City, free), Conor McCarthy (Northampton Town, free), Callum West (Connah's Quay Nomads, free), Jean Claude Makiessi and Emmaisa Nzondo (Emley, free), Nathan James (BG Pathum United, free), Max Watters (Dundee United, loan), Corey O’Keefe (Stockport County, loan), Barry Cotter (Notts County, loan), Sam Cosgrove, Theo Chapman, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Heckingbottom, Jonathan Lewis, Aiden Marsh, Hayden Pickard (all released).

BRADFORD CITY

POWERED UP: Max Power has joined Bradford City (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

In: Jenson Metcalfe (Everton, permanent), Will Swan (Crawley Town, permanent), Matt Pennington (Blackpool, free), Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley, free), Josh Neufville (Wimbledon, free), Joe Wright (Kilmarnock, free), Ibou Touray (Stockport County, free), Curtis Tilt (Salford City, free), Max Power (Aarhus, free).

Out: Richie Smallwood (Tranmere Rovers, free), Sam Stubbs (Shrewsbury Town, free), Jamie Walker (Grimsby Town, free), Romoney Crichlow (Barnet, free), Callum Johnson (Gateshead, free), Vadaine Oliver, Gabriel Wadsworth (both released), Colin Doyle (retired).

DONCASTER ROVERS

In: Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace, permanent), Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town, free), Glenn Middleton (Dundee United, free), Robbie Gotts (Barrow, free), Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers , free), Connor O’Riordan (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Damola Ajayi (Tottenham Hotspur, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull City, loan).

NEW FACE: Leeds United centre-back Jaka Bijol (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Out: Jack Degruchy (Stocksbridge Park Steels, free), Joseph Olowu (Stockport, free), Tom Anderson (Shrewsbury, free), Tavonga Kuleya (Belper Town, free), Jack Goodman (Basford United, free), Kasper Williams (Bridlington Town, loan), Sam Straughan-Brown (Peterborough Sports, loan), Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate Town, loan), Richard Wood (retired, now Rotherham United coach).

HARROGATE TOWN

In: Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith (both Maidenhead United, free), Jack Evans (Halifax Town, free), Mason Bennett (Burton Albion, free), Lewis Cass (Grimsby Town, free), and Tom Bradbury (Cheltenham Town, free), Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster, loan).

Out: Jack Bray (West Brom, permanent), Stephen Dooley (Galway United), Matty Daly (Hartlepool United, free), Dean Cornelius (Ross County, free), Josh March (Crewe Alexandra, free), Matty Foulds (St Johnstone, free), James Daly (Yeovil Town, free), Toby Sims (Greenville Triumph, free), Josh Falkingham (retired).

LOAN STAR: Former Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram has joined Hull City on loan (Image courtesy of Hull City)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

In: Alfie May (Birmingham City, £1.2m), Marcus McGuane (Bristol City, permanent), Jack Whatmough (Preston North End, permanent), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City, free), Ryan Ledson (Preston, free), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City, free), Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town, free), Murray Wallace (MIllwall, free), Joe Low (Wycombe, free), Leo Castledine (Chelsea, loan), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace, loan), Josh Feeney (Aston Villa, loan).

Out: Brodie Spencer (Oxford United, permanent), Sorba Thomas (Stoke, permanent), Loick Ayina (Salford, permanent), Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient, free), Matty Pearson (Doncaster, free), Scott High (Barnet, free), Tom Iorpenda (Notts County, loan), Jonathan Hogg, Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton, Tom Lees and Danny Ward (all released), Chris Maxwell (retired).

HULL CITY

In: Enis Destan (Trabzonspor, free), Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Semi Ajayi (West Brom, free), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham, free), Joel Ndala (Manchester City, loan), John Lundstram (Trabzonspor, loan).

Out: Steven Alzate (Atlanta United, permanent), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough, permanent), Sean McLoughlin (Blackburn Rovers, permanent), Marvin Mehlem (Arminia Bielefeld, permanent), Xavier Simons (Bolton Wanderers, permanent), Anthony Racioppi (Sion, permanent), Andy Smith (Gillingham, permanent), Dogukan Sinik (Antalyaspor, free), Brandon Fleming (Derry City, free), Callum Jones (Dundee, free), Joao Pedro (Atletico de San Luis, free), Nordin Amrabat (Wydad Casablanca, free), Mason Burstow (Bolton, loan), Abdulkadir Omur (Antalyaspor, loan), Matty Jacob (Reading, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Doncaster, loan), Rocco Coyle (Boston, half-season loan).

LEEDS UNITED

In: Anton Stach (Hoffenheim, £17m), Lucas Perri (Lyon, £15.6m), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, £15m), Jaka Bijol (Udinese, £15m), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille, £10m), Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha (both Wolfsburg, permanent).

Out: Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt, permanent), Junior Firpo (Real Betis, free), Max Wober (Werder Bremen, loan), Josuha Guilavogui (released).

MIDDLESBROUGH

In: Abdoulaye Kante (Troyes, permanent), Alfie Jones (Hull, permanent).

Out: Josh Coburn (Millwall, £5m), Anfernee Dijksteel (Kocaelispor, free), Jonny Howson, George Gitau (both released).

ROTHERHAM UNITED

In: Ar'jany Martha, Beerschot, permanent), Denzel Hall (Heerenveen, permanent), Marvin Kaleta (Wolverhampton Wanderers, permanent), Lenny Agbaire (Celtic, permanent), Josh Benson (Barnsley, free), Dru Yearwood (free agent), Kian Spence (Barrow, free), Ted Cann (West Brom, free), Kion Etete (Cardiff City, loan), Dan Gore (Manchester United, loan).

Out: Hakeem Odoffin (Luton Town, free), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Pendikspor, free), Cameron Humphreys (Port Vale, free), Andre Green (Panserraikos, free), Dillon Phillips (Hull, free), Alex MacDonald and Jake Hull (all released).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

In: Mihail Polendakov (Septemvri Sofia, permanent), Ehije Ukaki (Botev Plovdiv, permanent), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest, loan).

Out: Vinicius Souza (Wolfsburg, permanent), Rhian Brewster (Derby County, free), Billy Blacker (Tranmere Rovers, loan).

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

In: None.