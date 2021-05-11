Leeds United's £3m man 'open' to transfer exit, ex-Barnsley ace could join divisional rivals

Speaking after the win, Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa gave his verdict on goalscorer Rodrigo's development at the club, and said: “Rodrigo is a vital player for us. The obligation of all of us who are part of this group is to manage to get him to be able to do everything he’s capable of doing.

“After the time he spent without playing, he played half an hour against Brighton, 45 minutes with the Under-23s and he came on in the game today. After each appearance he’s played better than he had in the previous game.

“It’s important we manage to see the richness he has, football wise. He’s a player who has solutions to the problems of the game without anyone indicating them to him.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, it was a final day of real drama for two Yorkshire clubs, with both Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday suffering relegation on the last day of the season. Meanwhile, Barnsley are gearing up for their play-off semi-final against Swansea City next week, as they plot an unprecedented push to the Premier League.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Rotherham United and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues:

1. Baggies want Sky Blues star Coventry City star man Gustavo Hamer has been identified as a key transfer target for West Bromwich Albion, as they look to rebuild following their relegation to the second-tier. He's capable of playing either in the centre of midfield or on the right, (The Athletic)

2. Swans loanee in high demand Swansea City loan star Mark Guehi has signed a new contract with Chelsea, and looks set to go out on loan again next season. The 20-year-old is attracting interest from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, as well as Crystal Palace and Southampton. (The Athletic)

3. Race heats up for Chair Watford, along with a host of sides from Europe such as Genoa from Serie A and Anderlecht from Belgium, have been credited with an interest in QPR midfielder Ilias Chair. He's scored eight goals and made four assists this season. (The Athletic)

4. Boro linked with Hoilett Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in ex-Cardiff City forward Junior Hoilett, who has just left the club upon the expiry of his contract. The Canada international was signed for the Bluebirds by Neil Warnock back in 2016. (The 72)