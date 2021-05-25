Leeds United's £40m-rated target favourite to join Arsenal, Barnsley could miss out on target
Leeds United rounded off their stellar 2020/21 campaign with a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion, and they'll head into next season raring to go after making an excellent return to Premier League football.
With the Euros just around the corner, Whites ace Kalvin Phillips is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad later today, but Patrick Bamford looks set to miss out despite netting 17 top tier goals this season.
Discussing Bamford's potential omission, ex-Leeds player David Prutton claimed: “Get him in there. He's got no tournament baggage and he's a great team player who is a hard worker and selfless.
“He's performed under pressure at a big club and always rises to the challenge of the questions against him. He's an all round good egg.
“Patrick is a very bright, intelligent and self aware fella and he will know that people will have been looking at him this season and saying 'go on then, show us what you can do.
“I think it's testament to his importance to the team that even when stellar signings have come in he has been possibly one of the first names on the team sheet and again when he has come back he has been one of the first names on the team sheet.”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Barnsley will look to shake themselves down and focus on next season, after suffering heartbreak in the play-offs by losing 2-1 on aggregate to Swansea City.
