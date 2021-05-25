Leeds United's £40m-rated target favourite to join Arsenal, Barnsley could miss out on target

With the Euros just around the corner, Whites ace Kalvin Phillips is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad later today, but Patrick Bamford looks set to miss out despite netting 17 top tier goals this season.

Discussing Bamford's potential omission, ex-Leeds player David Prutton claimed: “Get him in there. He's got no tournament baggage and he's a great team player who is a hard worker and selfless.

“He's performed under pressure at a big club and always rises to the challenge of the questions against him. He's an all round good egg.

“Patrick is a very bright, intelligent and self aware fella and he will know that people will have been looking at him this season and saying 'go on then, show us what you can do.

“I think it's testament to his importance to the team that even when stellar signings have come in he has been possibly one of the first names on the team sheet and again when he has come back he has been one of the first names on the team sheet.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Barnsley will look to shake themselves down and focus on next season, after suffering heartbreak in the play-offs by losing 2-1 on aggregate to Swansea City.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Robins ready Atkinson raid Bristol City are said to be lining up a move for Oxford United defender Robert Atkinson. The 22-year-old could move on this summer, after his side crashed out of the League One play-off semi finals last weekend. (Football League World) Photo: Clive Mason Buy photo

2. Canaries swoop for teenage striker Norwich City are said to be edging closer to capturing Werder Bremen striker Eren Dinkci. The 19-year-old has enjoyed his breakthrough season in the Bundesliga this year, and has been tipped as a future star. (Eastern Daily Press) Photo: CATHRIN MUELLER Buy photo

3. Wharton lands new Blackburn deal Blackburn Rovers have tied down defender Scott Wharton to another three years at the club, with an option to extend the deal by a further year. The 23-year-old saw his 2020/21 ended early with an Achilles injury suffered against Brentford. (BBC Sport) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

4. Carter-Vickers rated at £10m Ex-Luton Town and current Bournemouth loan star Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to finally leave Spurs on a permanent deal this summer, with his club looking for a £10m fee. Newcastle United and the Cherries are both said to be keen. (Bournemouth Echo) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo