Leeds United have reshuffled their recruitment department ahead oft he January transfer window after the departure of Jordan Miles.

Miles joined the Championship club in February.

Long-serving staff member Alex Davies will take over as head of recruitment, with new head of football operations Adam Underwood taking a more prominent role in player trading.

Nick Hammond, who was brought into the club as a consultant two summers ago remains in that post but it taking on a lesser role.

Leeds had a busier than expected summer transfer window, losing Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter after their contract clauses were triggered following their defeat in the Championship play-off final. The departure of the latter pair forced Leeds to recruit late in the window.