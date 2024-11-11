Leeds United's recruitment reshuffle after departure of key figure
Miles joined the Championship club in February, from February.
Long-serving staff member Alex Davies will take over as head of recruitment, with new head of football operations Adam Underwood taking a more prominent role in player trading.
Nick Hammond, who was brought into the club as a consultant two summers ago remains in that post but it taking on a lesser role.
Leeds had a busier than expected summer transfer window, losing Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter after their contract clauses were triggered following their defeat in the Championship play-off final. The departure of the latter pair forced Leeds to recruit late in the window.
They were unable to sign the No 10 manager Daniel Farke was asking for in public, but signed wingers Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon, Isaac Schmidt and Ao Tanaka on top of Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell who were signed earlier in the window.
