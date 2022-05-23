Leeds United's remarkable late goals tally worth their weight in gold as Whites clinch Premier League survival

Leeds have made a habit of scoring late goals this season and their ability to fight until the end has proved key in ensuring they remain a top-flight club for a third consecutive campaign.

Jack Harrison fired past David Raya from the edge of the penalty area with four minutes of added time played in the second half to spark wild scenes among the away supporters at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Burnley's defeat against Newcastle United meant that Leeds were safe without Harrison's strike but the goal ensured there would be no nervous wait for the result at Turf Moor to filter through, as a draw for both clubs would have kept the Clarets up.

In total, 26 per cent of Leeds' 42 Premier League goals have arrived in the final 10 minutes. Jesse Marsch hailed his side's belief after they clinched late victory at Brentford.

“For me this business is is about belief, and about exuding it as a leader, and the other part that I had as an advantage was the group of players that we have," he said.

“I believed in them. I believed in their spirit and their resolve and I believed in their character.

“And I believe that over time with all the things we’ve been through that, that it’s made us stronger, not weaker. ”

Here we look at all the late goals Leeds scored this season, whether it has been in a decisive win or vital draw as they battled their way to survival...

1. Patrick Bamford (86) v Burnley, August 21, 2021 Burnley 1-1 Leeds: It would have been hard to imagine back in August how decisive this goal was. Had Burnley held on for three points they would have had 37 points heading into the final day while the Whites would have been sat on 34, which would have effectively relegated them.

2. Rodrigo (90+4) v Wolves, October 23, 2021 Leeds 1-1 Wolves: With the Whites in need of a goal, Joe Gelhardt came off the bench to win a penalty for the home side, in one moment in which he swiftly adorned himself to Leeds fans. Rodrigo took the spot-kick and scored to rescue a point.

3. Raphinha (90+4) v Crystal Palace, November 30, 2021 Leeds 1-1 Palace: Another late penalty at Elland Road, this time dispatched by Raphinha after Marc Guehi handled inside the penalty area.

4. Patrick Bamford (90+5) v Brentford, December 5, 2021 Leeds 2-2 Brentford: Patrick Bamford's season has been hampered by injury but he has still scored some vital goals for Leeds this campaign. He claimed a late equaliser against Brentford after latching onto Luke Ayling's flick, sparking wild scenes at Elland Road.