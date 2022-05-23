Leeds United's remarkable late goals tally worth their weight in gold as Whites clinch Premier League survival

Leeds have made a habit of scoring late goals this season and their ability to fight until the end has proved key in ensuring they remain a top-flight club for a third consecutive campaign.
Jack Harrison fired past David Raya from the edge of the penalty area with four minutes of added time played in the second half to spark wild scenes among the away supporters at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Burnley's defeat against Newcastle United meant that Leeds were safe without Harrison's strike but the goal ensured there would be no nervous wait for the result at Turf Moor to filter through, as a draw for both clubs would have kept the Clarets up.
In total, 26 per cent of Leeds' 42 Premier League goals have arrived in the final 10 minutes. Jesse Marsch hailed his side's belief after they clinched late victory at Brentford.
“For me this business is is about belief, and about exuding it as a leader, and the other part that I had as an advantage was the group of players that we have," he said.
“I believed in them. I believed in their spirit and their resolve and I believed in their character.
“And I believe that over time with all the things we’ve been through that, that it’s made us stronger, not weaker. ”
Here we look at all the late goals Leeds scored this season, whether it has been in a decisive win or vital draw as they battled their way to survival...