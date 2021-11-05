Leeds United's Rodrigo wins Spain recall but Diego Llorente overlooked

Brazilian-born Rodrigo last played for Spain in September 2020's Nations League game against Germany, setting up Gaya's stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

He was left out of the European Championship squad last summer, despite Luis Enrique choosing not to select a full complement of players.

On Sunday he followed up his first goal of the season with the winner at Norwich City.

GOAL: Rodrigo celebrates scoring at Norwich City

Llorente was at the tournament, making his only appearance as a substitute against Switzerland. He has not added to his nine caps since.

The 28-year-old is a classy centre-back but has been troubled by often minor injury problems since joining Leeds in the same transfer window as Rodrigo, in the summer of 2020.

He has made eight appearances this season, but coach marcelo Bielsa revealed he was substituted in the League Cup defeat at Arsenal because he struggles to play consecutive matches in short spaces of time.

Spain play in Athens on November 11, then Sevilla on the 14th. Leeds's next Premier League game is at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seven days later.