The versatile Dallas has not missed a league game since Leeds were at Blackburn Rovers in July 2020, but came off inside 10 minutes during last week's 3-0 defeat to Everton.

Given the Northern Irishman's importance to the team, that raised obvious concerns about his availability to take on the Red Devils at Elland Road on Sunday, particularly given that his replacement on the day, Hjelde, completed the game with an injury.

INJURY: But Stuart Dallas has shown his durability for Leeds United in the past

And whilst Dallas's involvement is far from guaranteed, coach Marcelo Bielsa said on Friday morning he has not written off the idea.

"Dallas is recovering, he hasn't been written off from Sunday's game," he said.

"Hjelde has an injury in his knee and if the process in the next three weeks is effective, he would be available in that time. But it could happen that he may not recover in those 20 days, which would result in him having had to surgery."

Signed from Celtic in the summer, 18-year-old centre-back Hjelde was making only his second Premier League appearance at Goodison Park - coming off the bench both times to fill in at left-back. Leeds's only specialist in the position, Junior Firpo, has not featured since Hjelde came on for him at West Ham United last month, and whilst the hope is that the Brazilian will have recovered from a hamstring injury, Bielsa is often cautious about reintroducing players after a lay-off.

Constant injury problems have been a theme of Leeds's season and whilst Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper remain on course to return from hamstring injuries in early March, Patrick Bamford's problem in the same area continues to give him pain.