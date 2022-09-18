Leeds United's top six rated players on FIFA 23

The Colombian winger has scored three goals in six appearances since joining the Whites in the summer.

The 23-year-old has been given a rating of 80 in the game which is set to be released later this month.

Patrick Bamford comes second in the Leeds rankings, with a rating of 78. The forward spent large parts of the 2021-22 season out with injury but has kept the same rating he was given in last year’s FIFA 22.

Four of Jesse Marsch’s players have been given a rating of 77. Rodrigo is one of those, having seen a drop from last year’s rating of 79.

Jack Harrison is also rated at 77, with his rating dropping by one point from 78.

Illan Meslier’s rating has remained the same while Rasmus Kristensen has seen his rating jump from 75 to 77.